Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, June 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a big weekend around here! I know a lot of you will be enjoying some free music downtown for CMA Fest. But if not, I have a few other things you might be interested in.

Country music royalty is taking over First Tennessee Park Saturday for a celebrity softball game. Reba is doing the National Anthem before celebs like Kellie Pickler, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sara Evans take the field.

It’s all to support City of Hope‘s mission to find a cure and therapies for cancer and other lifethreatening diseases. It’s $15 to get in and starts at 11 a.m.

Now to Franklin for Three Blind Vines, which is a wine tasting event at the Factory at Franklin

It costs $50 to get in but the proceeds go to Franklin’s historic preservation and all the work they do for historic Main Street and beyond. It starts at 6 p.m.

Also tonight you can get a preview of some 4th of July fireworks in Clarksville. Fuse Fireworks will be showing off what you can buy to put on your own fireworks show in July with a show at Governors Square Mall. It begins at 9 p.m.