Music, events continue downtown for CMA Fest

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s going to be another busy day in Music City as day three of CMA Fest gets underway in downtown Nashville.

There are tons of free activities going on and just as many performances by country music stars and up-and-comers.

The day will wrap up with another big concert at Nissan Stadium.

Taking to the main stage Saturday night is John Anderson, Maren Morris, Chris Young, Old Dominion, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line.

Metro police Captain David Corman told News 2 the department is treating the event as it usually does but with some minor tweaks.

“We do the same thing we do as every year and tweak information for info and venue set-ups but with the Predators watch parties and home games, it’s added some complexity to it all. The complexity comes because it’s two different venues. They have different needs and different operational wants,” said Corman.

Country musician Sam Hunt said there’s nothing like CMA Fest.

“It feels just as exciting and new. For some reason, this night and CMA Fest week. It doesn’t feel like ‘been there, done that’ ever. The new of that experience doesn’t wear off. It is still exciting but there is something about this one that just maintains and makes you feel like it is your first time on stage every time,” said Hunt.