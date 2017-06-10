Hospital staff rescues ducklings trapped in Franklin storm drain

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maintenance workers at Williamson Medical Center were able to rescue nine baby ducklings trapped in a storm drain Thursday near the hospital’s emergency room.

According to WMC, the mother duck and two of her little ones were spotted pacing around the drain. The staff quickly realized nine of the baby ducklings were trapped below.

That’s when two of the hospital’s maintenance workers, identified as Len and Frank, jumped into action and performed what they called Operation Baby Duck Rescue.

It took some time, but mother duck was eventually reunited with her babies. The family then waddled off together toward the lake.

