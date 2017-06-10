Fire department responded to fire call in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews were able to locate the fire, located on the corner of Gilbert Street and Estes Street in Murfreesboro, got it under control quickly, and began salvage and overhaul.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Thomas McAdoo, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area.

The cause is unknown at this time, but the Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to conduct a routine investigation.

One resident, who will be displaced, was not at home when crews arrived on the scene.

McAdoo said he has not requested assistance from the American Red Cross.

More information will be released as it becomes available.