East Tenn. woman gets probation for raping her dying boyfriend’s son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Department of Children’s Services paralegal who admitted to using her state email to seduce her dying boyfriend’s teenage son has been sentenced.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 58-year-old Mary Lisa Woods was sentenced to probation Thursday. Defense attorney John Eldridge brokered a plea deal in which Woods pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape and a two-year sentence. During the sentencing, he asked for probation.

Records show Woods began molesting the 15-year-old in 2013 and continued after the boy’s father died last year. The juvenile’s mother went to the police after discovering the phone that Woods gave to her son.

The judge also ordered Woods to be placed on the state’s sex offender registry and to be supervised by a special psychosexual unit within the state’s probation system.