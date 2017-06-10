Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Catching crappie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the latest installment of Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular, Davis went crappie fishing on Percy Priest Lake with his doctor and good friend Randy Fullerton.

The key to catching crappie is having sunken brush piles and trees in the lake to attract the fish.

Like any good doctor, Fullerton was very organized and brought along a GPS to help find the best spots.

For Davis and Dr. Fullerton to catch the crappie in the deep spots, they had to vertically jig with at least 15 feet of line.

Davis said there’s nothing like catching a much bigger and stronger hybrid when fishing with ultra-light gear for crappie.

Catching crappie View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)