City of Hope celebrity softball game celebrates 27th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music royalty, actors and athletes will take over First Tennessee Park Saturday for the annual City of Hope celebrity softball game.

Now in its 27th year, country music’s biggest stars participate in the event to support City of Hope‘s mission to find new cures and therapies for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem before celebs like Kellie Pickler, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sara Evans take the field.

The cost is $15 to get in and the game begins at 11 a.m.