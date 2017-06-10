Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host November’s CMA Awards for 10th time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood announced Saturday morning that they will be returning for the tenth time to host the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

It airs live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

The return of the CMA Awards hosts was announced Saturday morning at the Artist of the Day panel hosted by CMA board member Lon Helton of Country Aircheck at XFINITY Fan Fair X, part of the CMA Music Festival.

Brad and Carrie’s 10-year run as hosts is second only to Vince Gill’s 12-year run.

Ticket information for the CMA Awards will be announced later with information available at CMAawards.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter at #CMAawards.