Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman,’ dies at 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Actor Adam West, who wore the iconic cowl of the Caped Crusader on the classic 1960s series Batman, has died. He was 88.

West died Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia, a family spokesperson said.

He is most well-known for his role as TV’s classic Batman and for his work as Mayor West on Family Guy.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement to Variety.

