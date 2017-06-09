Volunteers step up to help vandalized church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Volunteers from other congregations are stepping up to help clean up and repair a West Nashville church that was devastated by vandals.

First Baptist Church of West Nashville was ransacked and vandalized last month.

Volunteers from an Illinois mission group spent part of this week helping clean and repair the buildings that were damaged.

They joined members of the East Nashville-based The Local Church, who have been working tirelessly to help out their friends at First Baptist.

“My relationship with Pastor Jordan, we’ve been friends for a while,” said Local Church Pastor Joshua Stump. “So when they had the vandalism, we were just totally heartbroken and wanted to do something that made a difference.”

First Baptist Pastor Jordan Ivey says he’s determined to keep the church open for every Sunday service, even during the repairs.