Vehicle burglary suspect caught on video

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department seeks assistance in locating Isiah Bell.

Bell is wanted for the theft of a vehicle on Thursday. He stole a 2004 Maroon Lincoln Ls with a tan top.

A warrant has been obtained on Bell for vehicle theft.

If anyone has information on this incident or any other crimes that have taken place in the city of Gallatin, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.