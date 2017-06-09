TWRA to host Free Fishing Day across Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anyone can fish for free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing.

Public parks and lakes across the state will be hosting fishing events.

Youth fishing rodeos will be hosted by the department in Clarksville, Kingston Springs and Rutherford County, among others.

Free Fishing Day applies to all of Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities.

For more information and more locations, visit the TWRA’s website.