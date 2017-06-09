TBI’s report on Jocques Clemmons police shooting now public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s report on the officer-involved shooting death of Jocques Clemmons is now public.

The full report was released Friday after both the TBI and Davidson County District Attorney filed a court petition saying it was in the best interest of the public.

It’s a rare move since under Tennessee law all of TBI’s investigative reports are confidential and can’t be released unless ordered by court.

The report, which has been redacted of sensitive information and posted to the Nashville DA’s website, contains hundreds of pages of information, including the account of the witness whose story reportedly corroborated Officer Joshua Lippert’s.

Lippert shot and killed Clemmons on Feb. 10, 2017 after a traffic stop at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville. Months later, Attorney General Glenn Funk announced he wouldn’t be charged, saying he acted in self-defense and the witness’ statement corroborated what Lippert told authorities.

WATCH: Metro police release 2 full interviews with Officer Joshua Lippert

WATCH: Witness interviews with Metro police in Clemmons shooting

Clemmons’ death sparked a city-wide conversation on how police-involved shootings should be handled and changed the way fatal cases are investigated with the TBI now required by law to take the lead in the criminal investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department handling only the internal administrative investigation.

Click here to read more about the Jocques Clemmons case.