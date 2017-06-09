Sissons not suspended, will play in Game 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Predators can breath a sigh of relief after the NHL announced Friday morning it would not suspend forward Colton Sissons for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Sissons was given a match penalty in the closing seconds of Game 5 after he and Pittsburgh defenseman, Olli Maatta, got into a cross-checking battle.

A match penalty is an automatic review for possible suspension by the NHL which ruled against having Sissons suspended.

Sissons non suspension is a huge help for the Preds who are already out two key players with earlier injuries in the playoffs to both Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala.

“I thought it was a little bit severe. Obviously it could’ve looked bad in the moment, but we were just engaged in a battle,” Sissons said.

He continued, “We were cross-checking each other which isn’t necessarily right, but I guess on his final swipe at me, it kind of slipped and his head came down. I wasn’t even looking at him and my cross-check hit him the in face unfortunately. Yeah, it’s a huge relief. I was hopeful that I wasn’t going to be but you just never know so. Um, I’m here to play hockey and I’m glad I can do that.”