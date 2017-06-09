Several cars in Williamson County burglarized

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police Department responded early Friday morning to the McKay’s Mill Subdivision after several residents awoke to find that their vehicles had been burglarized overnight.

Franklin Police ask McKay’s Mill residents to report any suspicious activity they see.

Officers in both marked and unmarked cars are providing extra patrols in the neighborhood.

The Franklin Police Department ask that residents remove valuables from vehicles. They also urge residents to lock car doors reducing cars to be taken.

If anyone has information leading to the arrests in these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000