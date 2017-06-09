Officers take to the streets to catch Lebanon rape suspect

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon rape suspect is still at large Friday after an 18-year-old says she was attacked and assaulted earlier this week.

The Lebanon Police Department released a sketch of the man on Thursday and is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

And on Friday, officers went door to door, business to business, to raise awareness and make sure the sketch reaches the public’s eyes.

Officer Chris Luna and Cpl. Jim Stroud spoke to clerks and patrons to spread the word, and tried to get the sketch posted up in shop windows.

“It reminds me of the old days. A lot of stuff is on social media. Handing it out brings it personally to people. It gets people looking, too,” said Officer Luna.

Jessica Diedrich was shopping on the square Friday when the officers entered the same store. She knew the story from TV and social media, but getting a post of a rapist from a police was much different and much more personal.

“I have a 17-year-old daughter out with her friends, so that’s scary,” Diedrich told News 2. “It’s frightening as a woman, and a mother it is pretty terrifying.”

Officer Luna told News 2 “we needed to catch him yesterday.”

“Because if it happened once, it can happen again. We need to get him off the street,” he said.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 20 to 25, with short hair and a piercing in his lower lip and acne-type scars on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.