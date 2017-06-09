New boots? Blisters most common problem at CMA Fest so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Tourist Zaenna Echevarria is in Nashville from Pennsylvania for the CMA Fest. She told News 2 that Friday was day two of breaking in her new boots.

“Everyone is wearing boots, so I feel like I had to join in,” said Echevarria.

She is paying the price for fashion as one of several people who had to be treated for blisters on their feet by Vanderbilt doctors Friday because of their stylish new boots.

Doctors told News 2 that, so far, feet blisters have been the most common problem they have treated at the CMA Fest and it can get bad.

“You can definitely get some pretty serious infections if your blisters are not taken care of properly. So if you notice a blister, it is definitely time to switch shoes and put on some protective gear. Behind me we’ve got some lube and some skin protection we can help out with if you come here and don’t have that on your own,” said Dr. Ashley Brown with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At the boot shop on Lower Broadway, blisters weren’t slowing country music fans down from purchasing a new pair of kicks.

“People fly into town, they come here right from the airport, come down and buy boots and then they drink and dance all day and then they wonder why their feet hurt,” said Donovan Nugent, the manager at Trail West.

Despite Echevarria ‘s blisters, she put her boots right back on after being treated for her injury.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, a total of 184 people were treated for various things at CMA Fest. Only one had been transported to the hospital.