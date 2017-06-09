Nashville Predators are confident at home for Game 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It wasn’t how they wanted to come back to Bridgestone for Game 6, but playing in Nashville will be a welcome site for the Predators in a must-win game Sunday night.

After another beat down in Pittsburgh, the Preds have their backs against the wall for the first time during these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Win, and they live to play one final game for the cup. Lose, and they will have come so close to sports greatest trophy.

On the bright side, the the Predators are confident playing at home, and it’s no surprise with a 9-1 record in Nashville throughout this post-season.

“We have a ton of confidence playing at home in front of our fans, and we know that wasn’t good enough, to put it lightly, so we’ll have a big bounce back effort,” said Colton Sissons.

“I mean we are back at home, we have the crowd behind us. It’s a do-or-die game for us,” said Yannick Weber.

“We gotta have a short memory– not too high, not too low. It’s one game at a time. It sounds cliche, but that’s what it is and we all know we’re a great team and we’re gonna be rocking the building on Sunday,” said Mattias Ekholm.

Game 6 is Sunday night at 7 p.m. Central time at Bridgestone arena where the Preds are unbeaten so far in this series outscoring the Penguins 9-2 in Nashville.