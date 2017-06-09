Metro police working to identify four Nashville gunmen who robbed Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police detectives are working to identify four gunmen who robbed the South Nashville Dollar General on Hobson Pike Thursday night.

The suspects approached two employees who were standing outside the business on break at 9:40 p.m.

They forced the employees back inside and locked the door behind them. They held the employees at gunpoint while taking cash from the registers.

They fled on foot but likely had a getaway vehicle nearby.

The suspects are described as black men who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone recognizing them from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, or online at http://www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.