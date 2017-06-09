Metro partners with black community for first-ever Youth Citizen Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is partnering with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee to hold the first Youth Citizen Police Academy.

Nearly 50 young men from area high schools gathered at Belmont University to begin the journey.

On Friday, they heard from Chief of Police Steve Anderson and Mayor Megan Barry.

Over the next four weeks, they’ll engage in a variety of police activities as they learn about the people behind the badges and their commitment to the community.

“They’ll be able to go back to their peers and tell them, ‘Hey these officers are real. They’re real people. These are my friends now. These are people; I’ve spent time with them. They care about us and we should care about them, and if our officers need something, then we should do whatever we can to help them, and we know that they’ll do whatever they can to help us when we need them,’” explained Lee Molette with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee.

“Along the way, we want them to know about what we do, why we do it, how we do it, so that whatever role they choose in life that they know where their police department is and that they know that we’re here to serve and they can call on us at any time,” said Chief Anderson.

In coming weeks, the young men will tour the Madison Precinct, the crime lab, training academy, and get up close with the aviation, canine, and mounted patrol units.