Man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged Thursday for his involvement in a crash, which killed a man at a busy Clarksville intersection in March.

The crash happened at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road around 5:15 p.m. on March 17.

Clarksville police reported Austin McElwrath, 21, of Bumpus Mills, was stopped at a red light on Fort Campbell Boulevard when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Challenger driven by Tyler Pettie, 25.

McElwrath’s 2005 Suzuki Forenza was pushed into the intersection by the Challenger, according to police.

Clarksville police said McElwrath showed no signs of life at the scene but paramedics were able to revive him before he was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

McElwrath was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pettie was traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone and had prescription medications in his system when the crash occurred, according to police.

Pettie was booked into the Montgomery County jail and charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and speeding. His bond was set at $75,000.