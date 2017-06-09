It’s been all hands on deck for those who work at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WKRN) – In an arena of 17,000 or more fans, there is a group of people other than those on the ice there to make sure everyone has a good time.

“We check people in, check their bags as they come through the door. Hmm, what else? Just about a little bit of everything, said Jeanette Wade, Assistant Manager with Contemporary Services Corporation, which offers security and crowd management services.

If you ask this 20-year Bridgestone Arena vet why she still does it, the answer is simple.

“The main thing is Predators. That is why I’m still here,” said Wade.

She told News 2 it is not about the money; it is about the fans, players, and experience.

“I don’t really do it for the money, but I do it because I love hockey,” Wade explained.

She says each game creates a different memory.

“I remember the first time I saw a puck go to the 300 level. Everybody said pucks don’t come up here, but yes they do,” said Wade.

With CMA Fest and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, it is all hands on deck for the Contemporary Services Corporation.

“We have to pull extra people in, but they are here for us,” Wade said.

From making sure people get to their seat safely to keeping the building running smoothly, these folks work hard behind the scenes.

“I am maintenance, building maintenance, and plumber. I have to keep the building in shape for people to come in and enjoy everything and the game itself,” said Joe Jenkins.

Fans say it is what makes Bridgestone one of the best arenas in the country.

“Anytime you see him, he is always encouraging us to smile and be enthusiastic,” said Linda Hughes, a Predators fan from Brentwood.

So, next time the Predators put one in the back of the net, be sure to high five or fist bump those there making sure you have a good time.

“It’s hard not to stand there and not cheer when we score a goal; it’s hard not to stand there and cheer when we win a game. It wouldn’t be us if we did that,” said Wade.