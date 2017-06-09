Interns for Rep. Cooper got front row seat to James Comey’s testimony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several interns working here in Tennessee camped out all night to get front row seats to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday in DC.

They work for Congressman Jim Cooper, and about 10 were at Capitol Hill for the hearing, sitting right behind the press table.

The interns had an amazing vantage point for the testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

News 2 spoke with them about what stuck out the most and what they took away from witnessing the entire testimony.

“Yes, we lost a few hours of sleep, but I walked out of there feeling it was very worth it, having seen part of American democracy,” Vanderbilt University student Victoria Herring told News 2.

“The fact that we can have investigations within our government is a privilege a lot of governments don’t have, so to be able to witness that, it was something I find truly admirable,” she continued.

“It was very surreal experience to be able to be there first-hand,” said Columbia University student Zahin Das.

Das also said his biggest takeaway was the amount of the respect he has for Comey for staying calm under such an immense amount of pressure and fielding so many big questions.

“I think he dealt with them in a skillful manner and to the best of his ability,” he told News 2.

Both interns also said what really struck them was the large amount of press with dozens and dozens of cameras all pointed at Comey.

“That was very striking to me. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Das said.