Hendersonville police release surveillance of carjacking suspects

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police released surveillance video of four suspects accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Chipwood Drive and a neighbor’s surveillance system captured the suspects in the area.

The victim told Hendersonville police four suspects approached him and took his car and cell phone.

The stolen car was later spotted by police on White’s Creek Pike in Nashville.

Hendersonville police believe the same four suspects had been driving another stolen Toyota before the carjacking.

The 2010 Toyota Carolla was reported stolen from Nashville on May 31 and was found abandoned on Molly Walton Drive shortly before the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-573-5400.