GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department need assistance in locating and identifying the two suspects who are wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary.

The vehicle burglary took place within the city limits of Gallatin on Friday.

The officers need assistance in identifying the suspects captured on these surveillance photos.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.