Franklin police officers to begin testing body cams in the field

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) –Officers with the Franklin Police Department will begin wearing three different types of body cameras while in the field Friday.

Five officers volunteered to participate in the testing work a variety of shifts and assignments.

Each camera type will be tested over a 30-day period.

After the field testing, officials will begin the process of outfitting all Franklin officers with body cams.

Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a release maintaining public trust throughout the deployment of police body-worn cameras a top priority.

“The use of body-worn cameras has become a part of 21st century policing. As we begin their use, we are mindful of the need to balance their use with the privacy that crime victims and others deserve. We do not cameras to ever become a barrier between us and the people who count on us,” said Faulkner

The department has been using dash cameras since the early 2000s.