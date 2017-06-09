Fort Campbell band plays at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are multiple stages and artists at CMA Fest but on Friday night, a local band featuring our armed forces played on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at the Ascend Amphitheater.

During the performances, the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Band from Fort Campbell played the National Anthem.

The 101st Honor Guard also presented the colors. Together, the band and Honor Guard did a formation of the Screaming Eagles and were recognized on stage by Kellie Pickler and the crowd.

The band last played at the Indianapolis 500 but said playing in Nashville had special meaning.

“We’re part of the Nashville community so us having the opportunity to support what makes Nashville great, country music, is just amazing,” said Major Jamie Price.

“It’s always really exciting to play for people who are excited we’re here,” said Staff Sergeant Stephen Hann, who plays trumpet for the Air Assault Band. “Anytime us soldiers come out into the community to play, everyone is always very welcoming of us. It’s always very nice.”

Cracker Barrel and the Country Music Association asked the band to play as part of the 101st Airborne Division’s 75th anniversary.

They have been celebrating this entire year with the culmination happening on the birthday of the Division on August 16.