Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teenager

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 17-year-old girl out of East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they’re searching for Desirae Roysdon, who hasn’t been seen since June 7.

Desirae, who is from Oneida, Tennessee, in Scott County, reportedly has a medical condition that compromises her ability to breathe and she is currently without her medication.

She’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and solid pajama pants.

Anyone who sees her should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.