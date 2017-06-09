CMA Foundation gives back to Metro students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As thousands celebrate country music during CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, the CMA Foundation continues to donate money and instruments to music programs all over the world.

Since its inception in 2001, the CMA Foundation has donated more than $17.5 million to music programs, including those in Middle Tennessee.

Cane Ridge High School band directors Johnny Croft told News 2 before receiving instruments through the CMA Foundation, his students were using instruments that were nearly 50 years old.

“Now we have a wishlist of instruments we can send in that the CMA maybe can purchase, but it’s a wishlist of items you would like your band program to have. And that was not even thought of when I got into the district,” said Croft.

Now Croft’s students have new instruments to play and at different levels so middle school musicians can be more advanced by the time they reach high school and prepare to play in college.

