CMA Fest continues in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –CMA Fest in downtown Nashville continues Friday with a mix of country music superstars and up-and-coming acts.

A full day of music is planned for the first day of the festival Friday, leading up to the big show at Nissan Stadium. Downtown will be flooded with crowds enjoying free activities and music.

There are seven different stages set up around downtown, including those inside the Music City Center.

Friday night’s lineup at Nissan Stadium includes Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts, Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church and Blake Shelton.

Free shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day through Sunday between major event sites.