Clarksville police search for 3 homeless men wanted for burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for three men they say are homeless and have warrants out for their arrest.

According to a press release, Matthew Hodges and Nicholas Jones were identified as the suspects caught on camera breaking into a Madison Street business on May 27. The men are accused of taking property from the store.

Police say both Hodges and Jones now have warrants on file for two counts of burglary and one count of theft.

In another case, Matthew Hodges is accused of breaking into a shed on Locust Drive and stealing property alongside Robert Hodges, of no relation, who is also wanted for burglary.

Clarksville police say to please call 911 if you see or know the location of any one these men.