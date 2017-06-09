Bonnaroo is more than just music and art this year

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Along with the CMA Music Festival, it’s also day two of one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the country, Bonnaroo.

Glass House and U2 at set to take the stage Friday night, but the music and arts festival has much more to offer than just music.

It’s the music that draws tens of thousands of fans to Bonnaroo, but there is much more to do at the four day festival.

Near the iconic Disco Tower, you’ll find the BeeHive, part of a community within a community featuring art.

Fans can draw in a sketch book, take part in a Boonaroo Census, and take a photo to be included in the first ever Bonnaroo yearbook.

“We’ve been focused on creating not just art but all kind of experience that really drive fans to build relationships amongst themselves,” said Bonnaroo Community Builder, Caitlin Maloney.

One of the coolest features is you can experience what it’s like to be in snow globe; a place to chill from the sun.

Festival goers look forward to coming back each year.

“This is my forth year at Bonnaroo, I love this place,” said Rochester New York resident Jamie Roche. “I come back every summer because just the people here. There whole tag line of ‘Radiate Positively’ really happens here.”

The first-timers love the new experience.

“The camping experience is new. The showering outside is new, but it’s really fun and our neighbors are really nice,” Maryland resident Jone Jackson said. “We’ve been to other festivals so like Bonnaroo is fun, really fun.”

Headlining the main stage Friday night is U2.

“They’ve never done an American festival before,” Roche said. “I don’t think they’ve done any festival before so it’s going to be really crazy to see them. It’s just going to be 80,000 people jamming to U2; it’s going to be an awesome, awesome experience.”

New this year at Bonnaroo is the Oasis Beach, complete with sand, complete with a volleyball court. You can get your favorite drink and if you need to cool off the Palm Trees serve as a misting station.