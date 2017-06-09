3 teens charged with Belle Meade gun thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tip from Belle Meade police led Metro police to three teens detectives said are connected to at least a dozen car burglaries.

The crimes took place in the Westover Drive area not far from the Belle Meade Country Club.

Caleb Watkins, 19, is charged with 13 counts of felony burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Davidson County jail on $80,000 bond.

Kyler Wayman, 18, of Ashland City, is charged with 12 counts of felony burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Davidson County jail on $75,000 bond.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested with Watkins and Wayman, but he is being charged as a juvenile, therefore his name will not be released.

According to police, the teens were caught on June 2 after authorities got a tip about the teens in the area. Detectives recovered several handguns taken during the burglaries.

The department reminds you to Park Smart, even at home. You should lock your car, take your keys, take valuables or hide them out of sight.