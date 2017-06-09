3 men arrested in Franklin prostitution sting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police and vice detectives charged three men in a reverse prostitution sting.

Authorities say they used a website frequently visited by johns and prostitutes and arranged to meet the suspects who wanted to pay for sex.

A press release states each arrived at an undisclosed hotel where, unbeknownst to them, they offered a police informant cash for sex.

All three were charged with patronizing prostitution. One was also charged with physically assaulting the police informant.

Norman Leeper of Nashville – Patronizing Prostitution and Simple Assault

Surendra Kumar of Brentwood – Patronizing Prostitution

Charles Griffeth of Goodlettsville – Patronizing Prostitution

Franklin police say prostitution is not a victimless crime and is often connected to other serious offenses.