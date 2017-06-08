Teen charged with murder in East Nashville auto school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that took place at an East Nashville auto school in last month.

Metro police say Keanthony Jones was arrested Thursday in the death of Adam Anderson, 30. A press release states he refused to speak with detectives this afternoon about the case.

Anderson was shot to death in a parking lot of Lincoln College of Technology, located at Gallatin Pike and Douglas Avenue, on May 1.

According to police, Jones was free on bond from an April arrest for aggravated burglary at the time. He is accused of robbing an 18-year-old acquaintance at gunpoint on the night of April 22 on South Eighth Street.

He was booked into the Metro jail with a bond of $750,000.