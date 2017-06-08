Student pilot uninjured after small plane crashes at John C. Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small plane has crashed at the John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning in West Nashville.

Airport officials say a student pilot was at the controls of a Cessna 172 when the aircraft was overtaken by the wind and crash at 10 a.m.

The pilot was the only person on board, according to Metro Airport Authority, and he was not injured.

The runway was shut down until the aircraft can be removed from the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

