Sketch released of Lebanon rape suspect after woman attacked

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department hopes a sketch of the suspect in a recent rape helps identify him.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the victim to depict the man she says attacked her.

The 18-year-old victim told police she was assaulted in a small wooded area off East Spring Street as she was walking down the road on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 20 to 25, with short hair and a piercing in his lower lip and acne-type scars on his face.

Lebanon police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of this suspect.

“Our department is taking every measure to solve this crime. This type of egregious act will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chief Mike Justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.