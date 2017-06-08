Roofing company owner facing felony theft charge, DA review

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Exterior Energy Solutions owner Albert Hartless is charged with felony theft of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 after a grand jury indicted him in March.

He is accused of taking $6,715.80 from a Mt. Juliet couple to do roof work on their home in May 2016 but never actually doing the work.

According to a Wilson County incident report, a man who said he worked for Exterior Energy approached the couple and said they needed roof work done.

The couple consulted their insurance company, which agreed to pay for repairs. On May 31, 2016, the report states the same employee approached the couple and had them sign a contract.

Four days later, the same man came to pick up the check for $6,715.80 but the work never started.

The homeowners contacted the company and spoke with Mike Scott, who was previously listed as the general manager for the business, according to previous conversations with News 2.

“Mike said that the company was behind schedule, and that he did not know when they would be able to fix her roof,” according to the incident report.

The homeowner continued to contact the company with no luck.

She alerted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department after hearing about other customers who paid Exterior Energy Solutions but did not have their work completed.

News 2 called Albert Hartless there was no answer. We also went to his Lebanon address. A gate to the driveway was closed. News 2 left information for him to contact us.

In May, we reported on more than 30 complaints to the Better Business Bureau about Exterior Energy Solutions. We also talked to a woman who was currently working to get a refund for roof work she paid for and was never completed.

Hartless declined an on camera interview but said by phone he would issue the woman a refund. As of June 8, the customer has still not received a refund.

Two other complaints made to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance were referred to legal counsel by the Board of Licensing Contractors, according to Kevin Walters, the department’s spokesman.

“The department’s legal staff recommended to authorize a formal hearing and $1,000 civil penalty against Exterior Energy Solutions; the Board accepted the recommendation and additionally asked staff to refer the case to the District Attorney’s office,” Walters wrote in an email to News 2.

As of Thursday, the case has not been referred to the Davidson County District Attorney, but that could happen next week.

Hartless is scheduled to appear in Wilson County Circuit Court on June 28 at 8:30 am. He remains free on $2,500 bond.