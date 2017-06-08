Protect your ears, throat in loud places this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While you are out on the town in attending concerts or cheering on the Predators, make sure to protect your voice – and your hearing.

Dr. Gaelyn Garrett – an ear, nose and throat surgeon – specializes in voice health. She says you can seriously hurt yourself if you don’t yell properly.

“It probably happens more than we are aware,” said Dr. Garrett. “I think if you had the ability to take all those several thousand people down at Bridgestone after every game, especially the Nashville crowd, we would probably see some hemorrhages in there.”

Dr. Garrett also said to relax your neck and facial muscles to let the sound roll of your mouth.

“If you are yelling (with tension from your neck), ‘GO PREDS!’ … you hear that strain in my voice. As opposed to (with a relaxed neck), ‘GO PREDS!’ … which has a more resonant sound, I’m not using as much tension here. I should be able to use that same sound and volume throughout the game.”

Also – protect your hearing from loud music and cheering fans.

Dr. Jill Gruenwald, of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, issued warning signs you should check in regards to hearing danger.

“It would be a ringing, buzzing, or roaring in your ears (if) it is too loud,” said Dr. Gruenwald. “The rule of thumb is if you have to shout to be heard by someone arm’s length away, it is probably damaging.

The best advice, in intense and loud environments, is to take regular breaks from the noise and consider using over-the-counter ear plugs.