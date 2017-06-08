Pressure on as Preds, Penguins enter Game 5 with series lead on line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday night is a big night for the Nashville Predators as they take on the Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators hit the ice this morning in Pittsburgh as an extremely confident team. They’re currently tied in the series 2-2.

The pressure should be on the Penguins because they don’t want to head to Nashville to face elimination, but the real pressure is on both teams.

History shows Game 5 is a telling one. The winner goes on to win the Stanley Cup 70 percent of the time.

“We are very aware of that. I didn’t know the 70 percent part of it, but we are very aware this is the biggest game of the year, that’s just obvious, so we are going to be ready to rock and roll tonight,” said Colton Sissons.

“Yeah, I don’t think we really look at the big picture too much. Obviously it’s there, everyone knows what’s at stake, but it could be two games, it could be three games. We don’t really know what the future really has in store for us, but all we can control is going out there and working our hardest,” said Ryan Ellis.

History should also tell us all not to count Nashville out in this one. The Predators have one at least one road game in every series so far.

And Thursday night, they’ll be in the belly of the beast once again. We’ll see if they can emerge victorious.

7:24 pm – With 18:26 left in the first period, the Penguins drew first blood with a Justin Schultz power play goal (off a Sidney Crosby assist) and lead 1-0.

7:32 p.m. – Bryan Rust extends the lead for the Penguins with another goal with 13:17 left in the first period making it 2-0 Penguins.

7:58 p.m. – Before the end of the first period, Evgeni Malkin scored an unassisted goal off a four-on-four to make it 3-0 Penguins.