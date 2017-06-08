Predator fan lucky to be alive to see team in Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were nearly 15,000 people watching Game Five of the Stanley Cup Thursday night – but one fan was especially lucky to be there.

21-year-old Nathaniel Bone has been a Predators fan since 1998.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 15 and was able to meet several players through the Predators Foundation, the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

“So I got to know the guys on a personal level,” Bone told News 2. “Still, Pekka Rinne and I are tight.”

Bone was diagnosed in January 2012 and has been stable since his last chemotherapy treatment ended in August 2015.

His brain tumor is still there but hasn’t grown since then. He still gets scans every three months.

Now, Bone works for the Predators.

At first, he did Community Relations for the same program that benefitted him.

For the last two years, he’s been a greeter.

“Ever since I was a little kid, there was no doubt what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be for the rest of my life,” Bone said. “And that’s being right here with the Nashville Predators.”

Bone hasn’t missed a single home game in three years as an employee and he knows this is the Preds year to take home the Stanley Cup.