Penguins shut out Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday night was a big night for the Nashville Predators as they take on the Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators hit the ice this morning in Pittsburgh as an extremely confident team. They’re currently tied in the series 2-2.

The pressure should be on the Penguins because they don’t want to head to Nashville to face elimination, but the real pressure is on both teams.

History shows Game 5 is a telling one. The winner goes on to win the Stanley Cup 70 percent of the time.

“We are very aware of that. I didn’t know the 70 percent part of it, but we are very aware this is the biggest game of the year, that’s just obvious, so we are going to be ready to rock and roll tonight,” said Colton Sissons.

“Yeah, I don’t think we really look at the big picture too much. Obviously it’s there, everyone knows what’s at stake, but it could be two games, it could be three games. We don’t really know what the future really has in store for us, but all we can control is going out there and working our hardest,” said Ryan Ellis.

History should also tell us all not to count Nashville out in this one. The Predators have one at least one road game in every series so far.

Tonight – was not the night for them to get that one road win they need.

7:24 pm – With 18:26 left in the first period, the Penguins drew first blood with a Justin Schultz power play goal (off a Sidney Crosby assist) and lead 1-0.

7:32 p.m. – Bryan Rust extends the lead for the Penguins with another goal with 13:17 left in the first period making it 2-0 Penguins.

7:58 p.m. – Before the end of the first period, Evgeni Malkin scored an unassisted goal off a four-on-four to make it 3-0 Penguins.

8 p.m. – After the first period, the Penguins have a 3-0 lead on the Predators.

8:18 p.m. – Goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled for backup Juuse Saros as the second period began.

8:20 p.m. – Conor Sheary, off the second Sidney Crosby assist in the game, scored another goal extending the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Penguins.

8:30 p.m. – With 11:58 to go in the second period, Phil Kessel scored an unassisted goal to make the score 5-0 Penguins.

8:50 p.m. – Ron Hainsey scored another goal with 3:20 left in the second period to extend the advantage to 6-0 Penguins.

8:58 p.m. – After two periods, the Penguins continued their dominance with a 6-0 lead over the Predators at PPG Paints Arena.

The final score from Pittsburgh: Penguins 6, Predators 0. The Penguins take a 3-2 series lead as Game 6 is Sunday night in Bridgestone Arena.