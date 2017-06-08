Penguins Punish Preds in Game 5

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WKRN) – Optimism for the Nashville Predators coming into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final turned dim very fast Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

A minute and a half in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final – Justin Schultz, firing from the point of the power play, scored a goal through the five-hole of Pekka Rinne for a 1-0 lead for the Penguins.

Then, Bryan Rust went to the backhand to get Pittsburgh’s second goal only seven minutes into the game.

Late in the first period – PK Subban and Sidney Crosby tussled to the ice – with Crosby taking more than a few cheap shots and the official literally looking right at him. Both players were hit with a minor – creating a four-on-four. It led to Phil Kessel setting up Evgeni Malkin – and it’s a 3-0 game right before the first intermission.

Backup goalie, Juuse Saros, substituted for Pekka Rinne as the second period began as Sidney Crosby fed Connor Sheary to make it 4-0 one minute later.

Phil Kessel’s wrister, which made the score 5-0 Penguins, officially signaled the wheels completely coming off the Predators wagon almost halfway through the second period.

Ron Haisley scored the third goal in the second period making the score 6-0.

The third period was anti-climatic as the Penguins put on a masterful performance in shutting out the Penguins by the count of 6-0.

The Penguins take a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The series comes back to Nashville for Game 6 Sunday night at Bridgestone arena.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Can the Predators stave off elimination?