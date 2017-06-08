Parking options available at Fairgrounds Nashville for Preds fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Fairgrounds Nashville and Nashville Downtown Partnership, working with the Office of Mayor Megan Barry, are providing parking and shuttle services for people heading downtown on Thursday, June 8, and Sunday, June 11.

With the volume of people heading downtown on this exciting weekend in Nashville, this will be a convenient, low-cost option just three miles from the city center.

“We expect a tremendous amount of cars and people coming to the CMA Music Fest and Broadway Smash, so this is a great option for people who want to plan ahead and avoid the traffic downtown,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “I hope everyone coming to join in celebrating the success of the Nashville Predators will plan ahead, allow plenty of time for travel, and enjoy themselves in a safe, family-friendly environment.”

Parking is $10 per car (cash only) and round trip shuttle service is free.

The parking lot is accessible at Gate 6 off Bransford Avenue near Craighead Street at The Fairgrounds.

Shuttles will run continuously from 4 p.m., with the last return trip leaving downtown 90 minutes after the end of each game.

The downtown shuttle stop will be located within easy walking distance of June 8 and 11 downtown Stanley Cup Finals Watch Party events.

Game 5 Watch Party events are on June 8 at Bridgestone Arena and the plaza or a free street party on Broadway between Fourth and Seventh Avenues.

On Sunday, June 11, Game 6 starts at 7 pm at Bridgestone Arena, with watch parties at Walk of Fame Park and Ascend Amphitheater, and a free street party on Broadway between Fourth and Seventh Avenues.

The Partnership’s BEEP (Best Ever Event Parking) shuttles regularly run for all events at Bridgestone Arena, and are especially popular with Nashville Predators fans.