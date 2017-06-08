Nashville Rescue Mission in desperate need of bottled water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bottled water is needed at the Nashville Rescue Mission ahead of temperatures nearing 90 degrees this weekend.

The mission said when the weather is hot their launch their Hot Patrol, which goes through the streets to hand out cold bottles of water to those without a home.

The patrol team also encourages the homeless community to come back to the mission’s Lafayette Street building for shelter, refreshment, and guidance.

“We are serving over 800 people each and every day,” said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. “These are just the ones who come to the Mission seeking help.

It doesn’t include those who choose to stay on the street. Even a small act of kindness—like handing a cold bottle of water to someone on the street—might be the very thing that convinces them to seek shelter and could potentially save their life.”

Officials say the need for bottled water is enormous as supplies are low.

The mission’s donation center is located 616 Seventh Avenue South in Nashville. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also make an online donation at NashvilleRescueMission.org.