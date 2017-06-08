Nashville man makes giant Pekka Rinne balloon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has gone viral in the Smashville community for his giant balloon creation of goalie Pekka Rinne.

Sam the Balloon Man has made balloon creations for 14 years but he was inspired by the Nashville Predators playoff run to make his replica of Rinne.

Sam moved to Nashville six years ago and is known for selling his balloons at the flea market at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

It took eight hours and roughly 500 balloons to make balloon Pekka.

The balloons are very sturdy and don’t require much repair.

Sam even has to rent a truck to transport him around town.

News 2 requested Sam design and make a balloon Neil Orne.