Nashville ambassadors are there to help you around downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Getting around downtown right now is tough will all the road closures and traffic.

If you’re going to be out in the crowds and need any assistance, look for a Nashville ambassador to help guide you through the city.

Kevin Stevenson has been an ambassador for about five years.

“I embrace it because there is a lot going on, and I want to be part of the movement. It is very exciting right now. It feels good,” he said.

Stevenson said over the next several days, if you need any type of help while you’re downtown, look for people wearing bright yellow shirts and riding segways.

Their job is to help you get around and keep you safe. They have information on where you can go to cool off, get water, and even great places to eat.

Stevenson told News 2 he’s excited to be a part of the epic weekend in downtown Nashville with both the CMA Fest going on and Predators fighting for the Stanley Cup.

“I think this is bigger than what we all imagined. So I think right now everyone is just excited and they want to see what is going to happen next,” he said.