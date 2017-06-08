Man in custody, charged after break-in of two Walgreens in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged in the break-in of two different Walgreens on the same night within an hour of each other Wednesday.

Officers responded to separate alarm calls at different Walgreens between 2:15 am – 3:15 am. The first alarm was on Ft. Campbell Blvd and the other was on Tiny Town Road.

The businesses were broken into in a similar fashion as three men were involved in the break-in. Entry into the stores were made through the drive through window with an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs taken,

A light-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene. The vehicle was spotted on Ashland City Road shortly after the second break-in and a traffic stop was attempted – but the vehicle fled from the scene.

After the vehicle fled from officers, it was located again on the parking lot of a Crossland Avenue apartment complex.

There was a male found lying down inside of the car. Clothing inside of the vehicle matched the suspect clothing from the video.

As officers approached the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Additionally, shards of glass were found inside of the car. On the clothing of the man inside of the vehicle – marijuana was also found inside of the car.

It was further discovered the man, identified as Jermaine Phillips, had a suspended Texas driver license.

Phillips extensive criminal history includes burglaries, possession of a handgun, evading police and various other charges.

Phillips was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with two counts of burglary (among other charges) and bond was set at $185,000.

Anyone with more information can call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.