Lawsuit against Tajae Sharpe, teammate refiled in Davidson Count court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The lawsuit against Tajae Sharpe and his teammate Sebastian Tretola was dropped in federal court and refiled in Davidson County.

The move was made since both Tennessee Titans players, as well as they man suing them, reside in Nashville.

Dante Satterfield claims the men brutally assaulted him behind the popular bar Tin Roof on April 27, the night of the 2017 NFL Draft.

PREVIOUS: Nashville man accuses 2 Titans players in assault

As a result, the lawsuit says Satterfield “suffered a concussion, broken bones in the face, massive facial bruising, a perforated eardrum, among other injuries.”

He is asking for a jury trial as well as $500,000 in damages.

Neither Sharpe nor Tretola have spoken about the lawsuit against the, and when it was filed, the Titans simply said they were aware of the situation.

News 2 reached out to the Metro-Nashville Police Department who said their investigation into the alleged incident is wrapping up.

“The material is being prepared for anticipated presentation to the Davidson County Grand Jury. No charges are outstanding presently,” spokesman Don Aaron said.