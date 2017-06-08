Historic church vandalized in Murfreesboro; Investigation underway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A historic church that played a role in the Battle of Murfreesboro and served as a safe haven for soldiers has been vandalized.

Someone took several fire extinguishers and sprayed the inside of Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church, covering floors, pews, organ, drums, and the reception hall in a powder of dust.

The church is located on Old Nashville Highway near the Stones River Battlefield.

Several windows were broken and a side door kicked in. A church van was also vandalized with the F-word and the number 12 carved into it.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The church was built in the late 1800s and moved to its current location in the 1930s. It was recently presented a marker to commemorate the Cemetery Community.

